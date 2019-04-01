The Stargazy Inn in Port Isaac reopens this month with a new head chef, known for his appearances on TV’s Great British Menu.

Andrew Sheridan is regarded as one of the most innovative and ambitious chefs in the country for his appearances on BBC Two’s Great British Menu and he will be appearing again in the new series later this year.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited to come to Cornwall and create new menus for Stargazy Inn which will celebrate the wonderful local produce including including fish from Port Isaac day boats and lobster from pots in the bay, as well as foraging, fermenting and preserving wild foods.”

The Stargazy Inn was acquired in 2017 by David Barnard, who also owns Port Gaverne Hotel and Pilchards Cafe. It has been closed over the winter for major refurbishments to the public areas.

He said: “We’re excited to reopen Stargazy Inn after significant refurbishment of the bar and restaurant to create a new destination restaurant and rooms for north Cornwall.”

The Stargazy Inn is set to reopen next Thursday (April 11).