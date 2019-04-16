Plans have been approved for a new distillery visitor centre at Treguddick Manor in Launceston.

English Spirit has made its name hand-crafting a premium range of spirits, most of which are distilled within a 200-year old barn in the heart of the Essex countryside – though St Piran’s Rum is blended with Cornish water from English Spirit’s own borehole at Treguddick Manor, where it is also rested on the site in oak casks.

The new distillery visitor centre will offer guests to the site the opportunity to experience English Spirit’s distillation practices first-hand. It will also offer a café-cum-bar, a retail outlet and an event space, with the focus expected to be on local produce, retailers and carefully selected partners.

Dr John Walters, founder and master distiller at English Spirit, said: “We are delighted to be in the fortunate position of being able to announce plans for our new English Spirit Distillery Visitor Centre. We are planning to create a remarkable destination for visitors both from within Cornwall and further afield, on a beautiful site that does justice to our delicious range of spirits.”

Malcolm Bell, chief executive of Visit Cornwall, said: “I am delighted to hear the great news: this is a boost to the reputation as Cornwall as a Food Tourism destination.”

North Cornwall MP Scott Mann added: “I’m really pleased that English Spirit has received planning permission to renovate the site at Treguddick Manor – the brand is a great asset for north Cornwall. Having visited the site, I know how committed John and the team are and I am looking forward to seeing how the business evolves in future.”