Celebrating English Tourism Week

It’s English Tourism Week and PKF Francis Clark is joining numerous organisations around the country in celebrating businesses within the industry and their influence on the economy.

Tourism is one of the firm’s key sectors and contributes a significant proportion of the firm’s clients.

The week-long celebration (March 30 – April 7) highlights the value of English tourism and aims to raise the profile of the industry.

Hotels, leisure and tourism is at the heart of the region’s economy, in many areas accounting for as much as 25% of the jobs and a significant proportion of the GDP.

And it is evident that the sector is growing, with PKF Francis Clark’s recently published annual tourism business figures showing a glowing result for 2018, with overall bed night occupancies had rising to 57%, which is in contrast to the early part of this decade where the figures hovered around 50%.

Tom Roach, PKF Francis Clark’s lead tourism accounting partner, says that with tourism identified as one of the key sectors in growing the Cornish economy, it is an exciting time for the industry.

He said: “We have been supporting businesses in the tourism sector for years and they are very important to the south and south west. It is therefore fantastic to see the sector thriving, and we look forward to supporting and helping those in the industry strive, in what we hope will be another busy season for hotels in the south west.”