A new partnership has been agreed between the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group and Scilly’s nature conservation charity.

The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust will be working closely with the Steamship Group to help visitors to Scilly learn more about the natural environment of the islands and improve understanding of its unique wildlife and landscapes.

The Trust will appoint a marine ranger to talk to passengers on board Scillonian III as they are sailing to the islands and offer information about the trust’s events programme on Scilly which visitors can enjoy during their stay.

Sarah Mason, chief executive of the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, said: “The new marine ranger will be a fantastic resource for passengers on the ship and we hope that visitors will be able to make the most of their trip to the islands thanks to the wealth of information that will be made available, from details of events to marine life watching advice.

“We are really pleased that the Steamship Group is supporting this initiative and the trust in its mission to be the champion of nature on Scilly.”

Steamship Group MD, Stuart Reid, added: “We are delighted to be able to support the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust team in their work to deliver real benefits on Scilly for the islands, and for the residents and visitors alike who enjoy them.

“We know that the incredible natural environment of Scilly is one of the top reasons people give for why they choose to visit the islands, so it’s vital we do all we can to help the trust in its work to keep Scilly special for generations to come.”