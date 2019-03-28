A Falmouth-based holiday accommodation lettings agency has announced the availability of freshly renovated, luxury apartments close to the beach in the Cornish seaside resort.

Cornish Holiday Cottages, which promotes holiday homes in and around Falmouth on Cornwall’s south coast, recently added the new apartments at Kinbrae House to its website, close to Gyllyngvase Beach.

Emily Boriosi from Cornish Holiday Cottages commented: “These apartments are immaculate and represent the very best standards in private holiday accommodation. They have the quality and special touches you’d associate with an upmarket hotel, but with all the flexibility and comfort of self-catering.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome these delightful, modern holiday homes into our portfolio of properties in this special part of Cornwall.”