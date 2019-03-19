C-Bay extension officially launched

A new extension that makes the most of one of the best coastal views from a café, bar or bistro in Cornwall is now open to visitors.

After just four months’ work, C-Bay Café in West Pentire now boasts significant extra space that includes comfy chairs, sofas, a new bar, log burner and floor length windows that open onto a terrace and the sweeping view of Crantock Bay below.

There is also a new reception area for guests checking into Crantock Bay apartments and, above the extension, a roof terrace for Crantock Bay Spa that promises a wonderful panorama for anyone enjoying post treatment relaxation.

The opening was marked by a launch event attended by guests including Newquay Town Mayor, Councillor Andy Hannan.

“We were delighted by the number of people who turned up to help us celebrate,” said managing owner Nina Eyles. “It’s hard to believe so much has been achieved in such a relatively short space of time, but the finished result is amazing and we’re really grateful to everyone involved in making it happen.”

The Eyles’ family have owned the Crantock Bay site for more than 50 years. Originally a hotel where Poldark author Winston Graham stayed for many summers whilst writing his books, the property was transformed into a five-star apartment complex in 2013. The spa opened in 2017 and the latest café addition expands the business’s food and drink offering.