St Moritz Hotel up for sale

The St Moritz Hotel near Rock has been put up for sale.

Savills is marketing the landmark hotel and resort with offers over £8 million being sought.

The purpose-built hotel and spa sits in an elevated position above the chic surf resort of Polzeath, overlooking the Doombar with panoramic views out over the Atlantic.

St Moritz comprises a 55-bedroom hotel, 15 apartments and 38 villas alongside the Cowshed Spa, leisure club, bar and two restaurants. Set in 8.9 acres (3.6 hectares) of landscaped gardens the property has several active planning permissions including an extension to create a class leading spa, and the provision of eight further luxury suites.

James Greenslade, in the hotels team at Savills Exeter, said: “St Moritz offers a rare opportunity for an investor to acquire an established and internationally regarded resort. The hotel is in an excellent location in the heart of the UK’s number one second home market – the north Cornish coast – close to Rock, Padstow and Polzeath.

“There are significant opportunities for a new owner to develop the resort further and enhance the business.”