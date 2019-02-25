The coastal town of Perranporth has boosted its appeal to upmarket visitors, according to local company Duchy Holidays.

The Perranporth-based holiday company has witnessed an increase in interest in its accommodation at the more luxurious end of its property portfolio, thanks to a number of high-profile developments in the town.

The Duchy Holidays team believe that the changing face of Perranporth is attracting a new class of visitor to the scenic beach resort.

“Perranporth has always been popular with families,” said Duchy Holidays’ boss Michelle Robertson. “But over the last six months we’ve noticed a considerable shift towards the more upmarket properties we have on our books.”

Perranporth has had something of a facelift over the last year or so thanks to the addition of glossy, new apartments overlooking the sea at The Dunes.

Plus the opening of smart, new restaurants such as Alcatraz and The Summerhouse, both located on the beach, together with other local developments, have helped to put Perranporth on the map for “more affluent tourists”.

Robertson commented: “Perranporth is changing and is starting to appeal to a wider range of visitors. People come to Cornwall for new reasons now and many want to treat themselves to top-notch accommodation, fine dining and an upmarket travel experience.”

The company says this trend is reflected in the type of new properties owners are asking it to represent through its holiday letting agency.

Duchy Holidays now has a number of apartments to let in the exclusive Dunes development, while this quality is also reflected in the addition of a number of newly renovated houses, which have been specially designed to appeal to the needs of this aspirational market.

“We’re entering a new era for Perranporth as a holiday destination,” added Robertson.

“I’m confident that the attraction of a growing market of aspirational visitors will lead to further improvements and help boost the prosperity of the town for generations to come.”