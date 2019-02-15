Gweek Classic Boatyard has applied for planning permission to convert the Gweek Customs House and a Long Barn at the boatyard into holiday cottages.

Since taking over the boatyard in July 2017, new owners Malcom Beaton and Mark Aichroth have carried out extensive improvements to the yard, including completing extensive ground works, repairing the quay walls and tidying up the site. The continuing renovations have seen the return of many previous customers as well as a number of skilled shipwrights, technicians and contractors.

The owners will be installing a new, state-of-the-art sewage system for the benefit of all residents, including houseboat residents. They will also be installing new showers and a toilet block as part of the showers.

The Long Barn living accommodation has fallen into disrepair over recent years, and the new owners are keen to see both buildings restored to a high standard taking into account environmental as well as historic concerns.

Both buildings are listed and have stood at the boatyard for a number of centuries. The boatyard says the planned conversions will be carried out with sensitivity to the buildings’ history, preserving original features and celebrating their role in Gweek’s rich maritime past.

Building is planned to commence as soon as planning is obtained and where possible working with local contractors and tradespeople.