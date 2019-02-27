What’s the difference between Cornwall and the Caribbean? Well, not much according to the results of an online quiz held by holiday accommodation provider Stay In Cornwall.

Stay In Cornwall posted an online quiz – Kernow? Err…No! featuring a collection of stunning photos from holiday locations such as Bali, Maldives, Mexico and Cornwall, to prove that the vast majority of people genuinely can’t tell the difference between a beach in the Caribbean or Indian Ocean and one hidden on the coast rather closer to home.

65% of participants couldn’t tell a Cornish sunset from those in Hawaii, Indonesia and the Galapagos Islands

70% of people couldn’t detect the waterfall of St Nectans Glen, Cornwall when compared against a waterfall in Bali

80% of participants couldn’t tell which was the national trust beach in Cornwall when pitched against the equally staggering surf of Australia, Canada and France

Stay in Cornwall marketing manager, Jo Price, said: “This is genuinely one of the hardest quizzes I’ve ever played.! We know just how much this beautiful county has to offer holidaymakers and wanted to create a quiz that would pit Kernow against some of the most beautiful holiday hotspots around the world.

“We’re delighted to see that Cornwall easily is holding its own and really hope this encourages more people to consider visiting this year.”

To play the quiz, click here.