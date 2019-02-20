Airport reveals latest new route

Cornwall Airport Newquay has revealed details of its newest seasonal route.

From June 3, a new three-times weekly service will fly between Newquay and the Channel Islands.

The route, which will be operated by Blue Islands, a franchise partner of Flybe, will fly to Jersey on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with an option of a connection through to Guernsey.

Cornwall Airport Newquay MD, Al Titterington, said: “It is fantastic news that from this summer the airport will have more flight options for our passengers, adding to our already confirmed new services to Copenhagen, plus London’s Heathrow and Southend airports.

“The Channel Islands are currently hard to reach for passengers in our catchment, with them having to either drive hours to the nearest airport with direct services or having to drive to the UK south coast and take a ferry, with this being a journey which could take up to eight hours or more.

“By offering this seamless one-hour flight to Jersey and onwards to Guernsey, we now have a much more sustainable and customer friendly option for people wanting to reach this part of the world, and for those in the Channel Islands wanting to visit our great county.”

The new service will get underway on June 3 and will operate throughout the summer season, until August 31.