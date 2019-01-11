New venture is top of the list

A new service is launching for busy property owners wanting to be part of the growing tourism industry in Cornwall.

List Assisters helps owners list their property on booking platforms such as Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Booking.com and HomeAway – providing a solution for those who are too busy, or don’t know where to start, get listed and start generating bookings as a holiday let.

Holiday trends and types of stay are changing and as well as holiday cottages and apartments, guests are looking for more unusual places to stay including yurts, shepherd huts, eco-pods, cabins and house boats as well as annexes or spare rooms.

List Assisters takes care of any type of property and tailors its service to the needs of the owner; either looking after the whole process of listing the property, handling bookings and guest communication or owners can pick and choose which elements of the guest experience they’d prefer to have handled.

Clare Rutt from List Assisters said: “List Assisters came about because of the growing number of owners who want to become hosts and offer their property or space as a holiday let, but don’t know how.

With the increasing popularity of various short-let booking platforms, List Assisters offers a custom-fit listing management solution on a flexible, as-needed basis without taking a percentage of earnings. We can’t wait to help more clients make the most of their property’s earning potential.”