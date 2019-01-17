Hotel welcomes Flybe investment

A leading Cornish hotel has welcomed the news that Virgin Atlantic will invest in south west airline Flybe.

Virgin Atlantic – which will take over Flybe in the spring – will open up Newquay to more international markets, by making Cornwall more accessible to visitors from around the world.

The takeover will complement the new Heathrow route, which from March 31 will provide international markets, and in particular America, with easier access to nearby Newquay. The Cornish seaside town has seen an 11% boost in US visitors over the last two years.

Darryl Reburn, MD at The Headland Hotel, said: “Like many Newquay-based businesses, we were thrilled to hear that Virgin Atlantic will offer our international guests easier access to Newquay.

“Being just a 15-minute taxi-ride away from the airport, our town is sure to feel the economic and cultural benefits of welcoming more international travellers, whether it’s through our hotels, restaurants, shops or local visitor attractions. We’re also looking forward to welcoming more guests from the capital and having better connections to regional airports.”

Connect Airways – a consortium comprised of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital – has recently committed to provide Flybe with a cash injection in excess of £100 million.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Airport Newquay said: “The announcement of the sale of Flybe to the consortium led by Virgin Atlantic and StobartAir is welcomed and illustrates the importance of regional aviation.

“The connectivity to London and other domestic markets which Flybe offers from Newquay is crucial to Cornwall’s success. We already have strong relationships with StobartAir who will operate three destinations this summer under its franchise agreements and we look forward to working with the new owners over the coming weeks and months.”

