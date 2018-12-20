Visit Cornwall partners with Wolf Rock

Visit Cornwall has engaged the services of Truro-based marketing agency Wolf Rock for 2019.

Visit Cornwall chief executive, Malcolm Bell, said: “Given the challenges facing the UK with regard to Brexit and faltering consumer confidence, 2019 is set to be an exciting year and Wolf Rock will assist us with mitigating these threats whilst seizing opportunities.

“They are a first-class agency that know Cornwall inside out, understand the tourism industry in depth as proven by their successful work with other tourism businesses and destinations.”

Visit Cornwall will present its 2019 marketing plan at the Cornwall Tourism Summit on January 29.