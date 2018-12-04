A Kent-based bridal store has identified the most photogenic wedding venues based on key hashtags used in Instagram posts throughout 2018, with Cornwall featuring prominently.

The research, conducted in September by Alta Costura, used all of the shortlisted wedding venues from the annual UK Wedding Awards. The research focused on specific hashtags used in relation to the location of each venue alongside generic wedding terms such as ‘#wedding’ and ‘#weddingphotographer’.

Combining the total amount of hashtags used for each venue, Alta Costura was able to compile the rankings of the Top 10 Most Instagrammable Wedding Venues for 2018, with Lusty Glaze Beach in Newquay coming in fourth place.

Hampton Court Palace, Surrey Warwick Castle, Warwickshire (west midlands) Leeds Castle, Kent Lusty Glaze Beach, Cornwall Bodleian Libraries, Oxfordshire OH ME OH MY, Merseyside Culzean Castle and Country Park, South Ayrshire Foxhills Club & Resort, Surrey Eltham Palace, Greater London Cliveden House Weddings, Buckinghamshire

The results not only show the most photogenic venues: they also highlight the most Instagrammable counties for weddings in the UK throughout 2018.

With more than one entry in the Top 10, it is no surprise that Surrey is ranked as number one, but Cornwall again features well.

The full list of the UK Top 10 Most Instagrammable Counties for 2018 is as follows: