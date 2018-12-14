The Isles of Scilly has launched its new flagship destination website, visitislesofscilly.com.

The new site, which features integrated online booking options, has been developed by the Islands’ Partnership, Scilly’s official Destination Management Organisation, with additional ERDF funding support from the Isles of Scilly’s Voucher Scheme programme.

The new booking functionality means many of Scilly’s accommodation businesses will be available to be booked online for the very first time – achieving a major objective of the investment.

David Jackson, executive director of the Islands’ Partnership, said: “We’re really excited to be launching the new visitislesofscilly.com website after several months of development work.

“We’ve listened to our visitors, who have been asking for the ability to book online for some time and I’m delighted to say, this new site delivers that – and more.

“With tourism being the lifeblood of Scilly’s economy, we know just how important the website is to the islands and our businesses.”

The new site is expected to receive more than 700,000 visitors in its first year and will be at the forefront of Scilly’s refreshed brand and marketing push for 2019.