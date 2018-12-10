Businesses share hospitality hacks

An awards scheme celebrating innovation in Cornish hospitality businesses has launched this week.

Hospitality Hacks is a new initiative from Be the Business, a charity supporting businesses by helping them share knowledge and skills.

Set up to improve performance throughout the sector, the awards are based around a new format where businesses taking part can learn from each other.

Any Cornwall-based hospitality business can enter by uploading a ‘hack’ online at from today (Dec 10).

Paloma Sackman from Be the Business, said: “Hospitality Hacks could take many forms – whether it’s finding new ways to incentivise and engage staff; developing a time-saving way of making up a bed; a smarter way of mixing cocktails; or creating a package to increase bookings at quieter times. All ideas are welcome.”

The hacks will be considered by the judges in February, with prizes awarded at a final event later that month – details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Visit Cornwall chief executive, Malcolm Bell, commented: “The recent accolades awarded to Cornwall show just how important the hospitality sector is to the region.

“At Visit Cornwall we are very proud to be supporting Be the Business in its mission to create a platform for hospitality businesses to share ideas, and grow together. The knock on effect will be a sector performing at its full potential, and a move towards Cornwall being known as the flagship hospitality region in the whole of the UK.”

Be the Business was launched in November 2017 with funding and support from the UK government and some of Britain’s leading companies. Led by Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of John Lewis Partnership, and chief executive Tony Danker, the charity works with the business community nationwide to help improve performance and develop standout business leaders.

“The hospitality industry in Cornwall is facing several challenges, including the recruitment and retention of staff, increased costs, and changing customer expectations,” continued Paloma Sackman.

“We want to do all we can to create a sharing, collaborative culture amongst businesses in the county, and help the whole sector perform at its full potential.

“With peaks in seasonal demand and the potential impact of Brexit, staying ahead of the game has never been more critical.”