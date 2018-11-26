Student takeover at The Headland

138 students from eight local schools sampled different aspects of the hospitality industry recently when they attended a special event at The Headland Hotel in Newquay.

Organised by The Springboard Charity which promotes tourism as a career to young people, the day saw pupils from years 9, 10 and 11 taking part in a range of activities – including mocktail masterclasses, bedroom servicing, food sensory tasting and cake decorating.

Rising Star awards were awarded in each session, with prizes like chef knife sets, cook books, a pasta machine and cocktail shakers being won by those participants who showed particular aptitude.

“Everyone really seemed to enjoy themselves and we were impressed by the skills and enthusiasm on display,” said Michelle Brown, The Headland’s head of people and development. “According to the feedback, 65% of those taking part are now considering a career in hospitality and the most commonly used words for describing the experience were ‘fun’ and ‘interesting’.”

Other businesses involved in the event were St Austell Brewery, Brend Hotels, Foxes Academy, Kentisbury Grange, Total Produce, Mullion Cove Hotel and JJ Goodman from the London Cocktail Club.

“It’s so important to show young people the full spectrum of highly skilled and semi-skilled roles and specialisms that exist within our sector, often practical and creative but always requiring lots of enthusiasm and passion,” said Headland MD, Darryl Reburn. “There are numerous opportunities for gaining early career recognition – along with rapid progression and professional qualifications on offer in all areas. Tourism is a mainstay of the Cornish economy and days like this are vital in helping to share this awareness whilst sowing seeds for a successful future recruitment and talent pipeline.”