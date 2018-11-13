New manager at holiday company

Falmouth and Helford River-based accommodation provider Cornish Holiday Cottages has announced the appointment of Melanie Dixon-Phillips as new office manager.

Dixon-Phillips has spent most of her career in the holiday and tourism sector with a strong background in marketing and events management for local businesses. Her appointment follows just over a year working for the company shadowing director Emily Boriosi.

Boriosi said: “Melanie is well known to Falmouth and the surrounding areas having played prominent roles in some of the town’s leading establishments. Her energy and optimism are truly contagious; already there is a noticeable ‘bounce’ within the business.

“We are very much looking forward to achieving the business vision strategy, to perfect the portfolio, increase occupancy year on year and maintain our position as the leading holiday home agent for the Falmouth and Helford River area.”