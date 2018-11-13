New development at Crantock Bay

Work has just begun on a significant extension to C-Bay Café, the bar and bistro that overlooks Crantock Beach, near Newquay.

Part of the Crantock Bay complex, which includes luxury holiday apartments and a recently opened spa, the development will almost double the amount of space currently available.

It’s the latest structural enhancement being undertaken by the Eyles family who first bought the property as a hotel in 1951, before later transforming it into the luxury leisure destination it is today.

Manging owner, Nina Eyles, said: “The café has proved extremely popular with locals and visitors alike, so we’ve decided to increase its size and make it even more comfortable for guests looking for excellent food and drink in an incredible setting.”

Crantock-based WhitrowCreative has designed the new build which will officially open on February 15, after a 15-week construction period. The existing café will continue to operate normally until January 6 when it will close for six weeks. The Spa and Leisure Club will remain open throughout.

“The designs Jo and Mark Whitrow-Coates came up with are exceptional,” said Eyles. “They also designed the first phase of C-Bay and then our spa, and their plans for the café extension are equally exciting and spectacular.”