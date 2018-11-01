Free woofs for Duchy Holidays

Cornish holiday company Duchy Holidays has this week launched a ‘dogs go free’ offer to promote bookings at its dog friendly cottages in Cornwall.

The Perranporth-based holiday letting agency is offering a free stay for pets at dog friendly properties booked before the end of the year.

The company hopes the promotion will encourage more holidaymakers with dogs to book ahead for Cornish breaks in 2019.

Michelle Robertson from Duchy Holidays commented: “This is a great way for dog owners to book their holidays nice and early for next year while saving a little money on the standard pet charges.”

Dog owners stand to save themselves between £20 and £30 per dog by booking ahead before the New Year deadline.

The offer excludes bookings for May half-term week and the six weeks of the school summer holidays in 2019.