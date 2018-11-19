Forever Cornwall holds first forum

Coastal holiday home specialist Forever Cornwall has held its first annual forum for cottage owners and property managers.

Hosted at Heartlands, the forum provided a review of 2018 and an opportunity to discuss plans for the year ahead.

A successful year of revenue growth for owners was reported, along with strong online performance, and a property portfolio expansion of 30%.

The company reiterated commitment to its strong core values of outstanding customer service, a passion for authentic Cornish experiences and care for the environment.

Several guest presentations were made, first by Nikki Jones and Dr Richard Milburn of the Pole Pole Foundation, an award-winning conservation charity based in Kahuzi-Biega National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo which Forever Cornwall has supported to plant over 6,400 trees this year as part of its work to make holidays to Cornwall carbon neutral.

This was followed by a passionate talk by Emily and Rob Stevenson of local community organisation Beach Guardian, about the educational and beach-cleaning work they are doing as well as their inspiring campaigns to improve the global marine environment.

Director Maria Gendall said: “The Forum will help us to deliver our key objectives of working really closely with owners, housekeepers and industry experts and to build our reputation as the independent local cottage agency that puts customer service and the environment at the heart of everything we do.”