A photo capturing ‘Isla’ – a salty Scillonian seadog who spends her summer days island-hopping aboard ‘Osprey’ – has won this year’s top prize in the annual Isles of Scilly Photography Competition.

Luis Gomes, a supply chain analyst from London, took the photo entitled ‘Captain’s Canine’ when boating between Bryher and St Mary’s with his fiancée.

His photo was selected as the outright winner from 35 shortlisted photos from across eight categories after he polled some 830 votes following a public vote online on the Visit Isles of Scilly website.

“We’re always delighted that this annual competition creates a lot of excitement and enthusiasm from our visitors,” said Visit Isles of Scilly executive director, David Jackson.

“Importantly, from our perspective, this competition really helps to augment Visit Isles of Scilly’s existing photographic library, with many featuring in our marketing materials. Luis’ photo, alongside a number of this year’s finalists will also feature in the forthcoming 2019 Isles of Scilly Guide.”