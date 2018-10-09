Neil Slade joins The Headland

The Headland Hotel and Spa in Newquay has a new manager.

Neil Slade has joined following Darryl Reburn’s promotion to MD.

“I’m delighted to be joining The Headland at such an exciting time in its growth and development,” said Slade. “It’s a truly iconic property in every sense and I feel very proud to be part of a dynamic team that’s always striving to go the extra mile.”

Slade has decades of experience in the hospitality industry and was most recently general manager at the Penmorvah Manor Hotel in Falmouth.

“Neil has an excellent track record as a hospitality professional who has a really thorough understanding of Cornwall’s hotel scene,” said Reburn.

“His knowledge and expertise are a great asset in the day to day running of a very busy operation.”