Hotel celebrates loyal service

Eighteen members of staff at The Headland Hotel in Newquay joined owners John and Carolyn Armstrong and MD Darryl Reburn for a special dinner to celebrate their long service.

Together with the Armstrong’s 39 years each at the hotel and Reburn’s seven, a combined total of 374 years was notched up at this year’s annual event.

Everyone there had served at least five years, with kitchen porter Hedley Kent chalking up 39 years having started at the same time as the Armstrongs, IT assistant Simon Hall and food and beverage attendant Kathy Sweeney scoring 20 years each, head of people and development Michelle Brown achieving 19 and cottage foreman Kevin Cole managing an impressive 15 years.

“We’re so lucky to have such a wonderful team of dedicated staff,” said Reburn. “Their commitment and loyalty are central to The Headland’s ongoing success and ethos and I warmly congratulate them all.”