Land’s End has completed a £300k investment in new luxury accommodation.

Formerly known as Penwith House and originally a Victorian-era Temperance Hotel, Penwith Studios has been restored and converted into four en-suite rooms overlooking Cornwall’s westernmost point.

Originally built in 1860 to provide a healthy retreat within a natural setting, Penwith Studios aims to offer its guests a similarly revitalising stay.

Land’s End Landmark general manager, David Bryans, general manager at Land’s End Landmark, said: “We’re thrilled with this new development and we’re sure our guests will be too.”