Funding boost for Visit Cornwall project

Visit Cornwall has made a successful bid for a slice of the £40 million Discover England Fund.

VisitEngland announced today the latest successful applicants to the fund which will each receive more than £800k and among them is England’s GREAT South West Peninsula project.

The initiative, led by Visit Cornwall, is a collaboration of tourism organisations made up of Visit Cornwall, the Islands’ Partnership, Visit Devon, Visit Somerset, and Visit Dorset, to deliver targeted experiences including accommodation for family and friendship groups from Australia and the USA.