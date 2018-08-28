Cornish holiday company Duchy Holidays has welcomed a report that says breaks on the British coast can help enhance relationships and reduce stress.

Commenting on a Holiday Trends survey, conducted by independent research consultancy BDRC in collaboration with the National Coastal Tourism Academy (NCTA), Duchy Holidays says the report echoes the feedback it receives from its customers who increasingly choose a Cornish beach break for a stress-free family holiday.

The report, compiled from feedback from over 1,000 holidaymakers, found that 80% said a domestic seaside escape had brought them closer together, while 78% agreed that the holiday reduced stress.

The report concludes that the main reasons for choosing to stay in the UK include scenery and landscape, safety and ease of travel.

Michelle Robertson from Duchy Holidays commented: “We repeatedly receive feedback from customers who say they’ve had a fantastic family holiday here in Perranporth. They choose Cornwall over far-flung holiday destinations because it’s less hassle and they know they can have a relaxing break when they get here.”