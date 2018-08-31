Having successfully completed the talent development programme at The Headland in Newquay, Brigitta Kovacs is about to take up a new role as HR coordinator within the hotel’s People & Development department.

Kovacs originally came to the UK to do work experience at five-star Cliveden House in Berkshire after doing a degree in tourism and hospitality in her native Hungary.

She started working at The Headland as a supervising receptionist nearly two years ago and was delighted when her application to join the in-house programme proved successful. Since then, she has spent time learning every aspect of the hotel’s operations.

“I wanted to know everything I could to make me a good, effective duty manager,” said Kovacs. “An individualised training schedule was created for me and I’ve spent weeks or months in all departments including the kitchen, restaurants, bar, concierge, spa, events, HR, sales and housekeeping.

“I’ve loved it all and was delighted when I got promoted to duty manager on July 1. Now I’m going to move into People & Development and will be starting my level 5 HR course here in September. It’s very exciting and I couldn’t be happier.”