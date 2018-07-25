Hotel becomes a Force for Good

Merchants Manor Spa Hotel has become the first hotel in the UK to join a global project aiming to create a “sustainable future for us all”.

The NOW Force for Good Alliance claims to be the first global community that brings hospitality businesses and the traveller together in one place to make a “difference to the environment, the community and the way we travel”.

Onno Poortier, the chairman, CEO and co-founder of itmustbeNOW.com, explained: “There is increasing demand from travellers for sustainable choices and greater expectations for hotels, resorts, lodges and cruise ships to commit to rigorous sustainability.

“We believe that a more caring and responsible form of hospitality will gain wide support from travellers and hoteliers. We are honoured that Merchants Manor have chosen to be a member of the NOW Force for Good Alliance and they are part of an inspiring shift to be more accountable and transparent around sustainability with no greenwash allowed and to create joy around being healthy and sustaining the planet, giving back and being part of a community that care about each other.”

Merchants Manor owner Sioned Rudlin added: “We have been lucky enough to meet the team behind It Must Be Now in person and found their story so powerful and moving we signed up on the spot.

“We have adopted this partnership as central to our goals for the business and really challenge all the hotels in Cornwall to join us in this initiative.”