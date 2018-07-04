Cornwall back on the map

Visit Cornwall has released a new visitor map for the Duchy.

Covering 100 of Cornwall’s beaches and coves, 158 days out and activities – including gardens and attractions – the new map provides all of Cornwall’s top areas to explore in one easy to use place.

Designed and produced by Wolf Rock Marketing and distributed by Seymac, 200,000 copies of the Cornwall Visitor Map can now be found at various locations across Cornwall.

If you are looking to receive the new Cornwall Visitor Map in bulk, then please email francesca@visitcornwall.com