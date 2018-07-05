A new, state-of-the-art gym has just opened at China Fleet Country Club as part of its £2.5 million refurbishment.

The £200k gym refurbishment features revolutionary technology and equipment from some of the top international brands; Life Fitness, Technogym and Concept 2.

The changes include replacing all of the gym’s cardiovascular equipment. From new treadmills, bicycles and cross-trainers to power climbers and rowers.

In addition to this, new dumbbells and rack, plates and free weight matting have been installed as well as new décor and flooring. However, one of the most exciting elements of the new gym is how much technology will be available to members.

“Incorporating the very latest technological advances into our gym helps to ensure we remain at the top of our business sector,” said MD Dean Bennett. “It also helps inspire and motivate our members with the latest gadgets and fitness tracking apps to support their fitness journeys.”

The China Fleet has undergone a series of major refurbishments over the past five years, including new 4-star self-catering accommodation and a £1 million aqua spa.