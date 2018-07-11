Cornwall is one of thirteen destinations that will feature as part of Tour England, an Anglo-American ‘Connections’ project promoting the growth of one of England’s most successful export industries – inbound tourism.

The outcome of Tour England will be new themed itineraries that showcase bookable product, access and motivations to visit. Each of the itineraries will be centred around the themes of ancestral tours, Faith and Religion, Wartime and the Special Relationship and the Great Migration period including Mayflower.

Fionn Davenport, Lonely Planet author and award-winning travel journalist who has been appointed as the content creator for Tour England ‘US Connections’ project will visit sites in Cornwall that appeal to the US inbound market, and are connected to new itineraries based around themes being developed by the project.

He will be travelling in Camper Obscura, a mobile camera obscura in a VW camper van and visiting highlights from Poldark and the Bodmin Moor, Bodmin Jail and JH & M Choak where he’ll learn more about Cornish Pasties. He’ll also be visiting the Eden Project, the Lost Gardens of Heligan and Charlestown during his time in Cornwall.

Visit Cornwall chief executive, Malcolm Bell, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be participating in this project and working to generate more awareness around England as a tourism destination for the US inbound visitor market and we’re really looking forward to welcoming Fionn here and sharing the regions history and Anglo-American connections.

“Cornwall also has such a huge history within the mining industry. Over three million US people, particularly from the West Constance area, descend from Cornish mining so it is great for Americans to visit Cornwall our county and learn about their rich heritage.”

‘US Connections’ is one of a number of successful projects to receive funding from the UK Government’s £40 million Discover England Fund administered by VisitEngland to ensure that England stays competitive in the rapidly growing global tourism industry, by offering “world-class” English tourism products.