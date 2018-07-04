A hospitality first for Penzance guest house?

A Penzance guest house has stolen a march on a global hotel chain.

Marriott International has announced that it will be installing voice-controlled Amazon Echo Dot devices in rooms at select hotels, to help increase guest access to amenities with Alexa.

While this is being seen as a first in the hotel industry, the Dunedin Guest House in Penzance has had the Echo Dot in all eight of its bedrooms since May.

“We believe we may be the first and only establishment in the UK hospitality sector to trial this new facility and are asking our guests for their feedback,” said owner John Bolton.