A new venture is being launched this summer creating “the ultimate wellbeing experience”.

Janice M and Koru Kayaking have teamed up to create a ‘Wild Singing’ and kayaking workshop along the Helford Estuary, on Monday September 3.

Janice M said: “Singing is proven to release endorphins (the ‘happy hormone’), spending time in nature and on the water improves mental health. Kayaking is energising, fun and gentle at the same time. Bringing them all together makes for a large dose of fun and fulfilment.”

During the workshop you will quickly learn simple melodies and harmonies of beautiful songs in a friendly, group atmosphere. Guided by singer and vocal coach, Janice M, participants will sing a cappella while being inspired by nature. Koru Kayaking will safely guide the group on kayaks as well as provide valuable insights to wildlife on and around the estuary.

The workshop includes a vegetarian lunch of chickpea and vegetable stew and steamed cous cous at the Budock Vean Hotel.

Tickets are now on sale. For full details, click here.