Padstow holiday company expands

Padstow-based holiday company Harbour Holidays has appointed two new team members to help with its continued growth.

The two recruits – Samantha Harrington and Dawn Haddon – join five other employees at the self-catering specialist located in the heart of Padstow.

Harbour Holidays has expanded considerably over the last few years and now manages over 150 properties in the Padstow area.

Samantha Harrington joins Harbour Holidays as a lettings agent and marketing assistant, responsible for supporting customers and holiday home owners.

She studied travel and tourism at Bournemouth University, where she graduated with a 2:1 in tourism management. She most recently worked as a travel agent support and client coordinator for a company in Brisbane, during an extended trip in Australia.

Similarly, Dawn Haddon will be assisting the team as a lettings agent, having recently moved to Cornwall following a career as a visual merchandiser and window dresser for stores in the London area.

The new additions have also prompted a staff reshuffle which sees long-time employee Emma Brown take on the role as marketing manager.

Company owner Nicky Stanley commented: “Samantha and Dawn have made a wonderful start here at Harbour Holidays. They’re already getting stuck in and making changes which will help drive the company forward.

“They join us at an exciting time for the company and I’m sure their combined experience will help our company flourish for the benefit of our customers and holiday home owners.”