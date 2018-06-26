The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group has appointed Cornish accountant Gary Randall to its board of directors.

Randall has been practising as a chartered accountant for the last 25 years, developing an extensive client base across Devon and Cornwall. In 2013 he merged his business – Ward Randall – with Prydis to broaden the services provided to clients of both companies and become MD of Prydis Accounts.

He said: “As a proud Cornishman, the opportunity to join the board of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group presented an ideal chance for me to use my skill set to help a business which is so vitally important to the county.

“The group faces a number of challenges in delivering transport services to the island community of Scilly 28 miles off the coast of Cornwall, dealing with passenger and freight services in often very challenging environments and difficult weather conditions.

“But the ethos of the Group in working to serve the needs of individuals, businesses and islanders is resolute, and I am very much looking forward to working with the board to help this continue, and to see the Steamship Group deliver a reliable, affordable service to both boost visitor numbers and support the island communities depending upon it.”

Steamship Group chairman, Andrew May, added: “The board followed a comprehensive and structured recruitment process during which it carefully evaluated the experience and skills it sought and matched these with a number of very promising candidates.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Gary to the board; my colleagues and I are looking forward to working with him as a part of our team. His unique skill set with his local and broader experience will be immensely valuable to the group as we go about our day to day business, and plan for the future.”