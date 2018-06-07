Holiday lettings specialist Beach Retreats is capitalising on the growing trend of staycations.

According to new research, 73% of Brits are choosing to holiday in the UK rather than abroad and Beach Retreats has given staycationers more choice by adding 20 properties to its portfolio.

And it is already seeing the benefits, reporting a 98% occupancy rate during last week’s half term.

MD, Andrew Easton, said: “Finding your ideal home from home is about booking the right property, in the best location, that you trust will offer a complete experience.”

In various locations around Cornwall, such as Mousehole, Widemouth Bay, Watergate Bay and Fistral, Beach Retreats has located new properties in Perranporth, Mawgan Porth and Falmouth.