Productivity boot camp

A host of companies from Cornwall’s hospitality sector are collaborating to boost their productivity as part of a new national initiative to improve performance.

Be the Business, a new business-led organisation that is tasked with closing the UK’s productivity gap, has teamed up with leading hospitality firms to help companies operating in the sector to improve their day-to-day performance. Partners for the programme include Fifteen Cornwall, Mother Ivey’s Bay, and Visit Cornwall.

While national statistics published this week showed a decrease in productivity, the Be the Business boot camp is helping participants identify quick, practical and effective ways to improve by learning what works for some of the best in the industry.



Be the Business chief executive, Tony Danker, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Cornish firms are taking part in our programme to help them transform the way they do business.

“Participants start by running a diagnostic of their businesses to see where they excel and where they could introduce new ways of doing things. Along the way, they will benefit from regular input and expert advice from industry leaders. If businesses leaders make a series of small, manageable improvements they can transform the productivity of their firms.

“Our hope is that our first cohort of Cornish businesses go on to inspire more firms in the region to look at how they operate, and our work with Cornwall’s business leaders is informing how we will help firms across the UK raise their game.”