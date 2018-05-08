Cornwall Airport Newquay welcomed the inaugural flights of two new German routes over the May Bank Holiday.

Weekly services to both Berlin and Stuttgart with Eurowings are in addition to the existing Dusseldorf and Frankfurt Hahn routes to Germany, doubling the connections available to the many German tourists now flocking to Cornwall each year.

The new seasonal services are in response to the growing need for more German routes into the county, as Cornwall welcomes an ever-increasing number of international visitors.

MD of Cornwall Airport Newquay, Al Titterington, said: “Those working within the tourism industry in Cornwall will be aware not only of the demand from the German market but also the value of those visitors to our local economy.

“We’re delighted therefore to have been able to strengthen our route network with Eurowings offering German visitors even better access to Cornwall for this summer.”