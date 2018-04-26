One of the country’s best-loved TV wildlife experts has become a patron of the Steamship Group.

Ray Mears is best-known for fronting popular programmes such as Ray Mears’ World of Survival, Extreme Survival, Ray Mears’ Bushcraft, Ray Mears Goes Walkabout, and Wild Britain with Ray Mears – which included an episode set on the Isles of Scilly, broadcast in 2013.

He said: “I’m delighted to be working with the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group to promote and support this very special UK destination.

“I’m lucky because my life is about nature, so I don’t feel the frenetic pace of life that many other people do, but for people who are caught up in technology and busy lifestyles, the Isles of Scilly is a perfect panacea.”

In addition to helping to promote the Isles of Scilly as a destination to visit, Mears will also be working with the Steamship Group to help publicise the group’s numerous charitable activities, especially those which directly support island-based nature initiatives.

Sharon Sandercock, marketing and communications manager for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Ray; he is the perfect person to front our campaigns and charitable work supporting projects which have direct benefits on the local environment and wildlife on the Isles of Scilly.

“Ray will also be fantastic at helping us to promote the destination; there can be few people better placed to promote the unique charms of the Isles of Scilly, with its peaceful, relaxed atmosphere offering a return to a simpler way of life.”

Mears and his wife Ruth are travelling over to Scilly in May to spend more time exploring the islands, meeting Steamship Group staff and finding out about island-based wildlife projects and charitable initiatives backed by the group.