Hotel recognised as Investor in People

The 4-star Budock Vean Hotel in Mawnan Smith has been awarded Silver accreditation against the Investors in People Standard, demonstrating its commitment to high performance through good people management.

The hotel, which also has a golf course, self-catering properties and a popular spa, employs a year- round staff of 85. The hotel has been in the private ownership of the Barlow family for 30 years, and is currently half way through a refurbishment.

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Martin Barlow and team at Budock Vean Hotel, Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer, an outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to success. Budock Vean Hotel should be extremely proud of their achievement.”

Owner Martin Barlow said: “I’m thrilled to see the hard work of our management team and all our staff recognised in this way. Communication between teams here is vital to our success, and we invest in our staff with training, mentoring and apprenticeships to ensure they achieve their full potential.”