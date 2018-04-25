Holiday company celebrates 40 years

Cornish Holiday Cottages is celebrating 40 years in business.

“It was a dream come true for my Gran when she launched the business in 1978,” said MD, Emily Boriosi.

“Our founder, the late Ruth Austen, started the lettings business with just a clipboard and her trusty Morris Minor.

“She would drive around collecting rental payments in cash and greeting each guest personally, often chatting for so long that husband Tony would joke that he had to send out a search party! Ruth’s beliefs and values are still at the core of Cornish Holiday Cottages to this day: kind, compassionate, honest, knowledgeable and with a passion for delivering excellent customer service.”

Ruth handed over the reins aged 82 when granddaughter Emily bought out the business. “She was ready, reluctantly, to take on a gentler pace of life!”

The past 14 years have seen the expansion to a portfolio of almost 90 high-end, holiday homes in the Falmouth and Helford River area.

“We are pleased and proud to celebrate our 40th anniversary and also excited about the future as the industry continues to thrive and evolve,” added Emily Boriosi.

“Gran would have been so delighted at achieving this milestone anniversary and at the devoted team we are, the wonderful clients we work with, our valued guests and the calibre of our holiday cottage portfolio.”