Ryanair extends Alicante route

Ryanair has announced that it is extending its seasonal Newquay to Alicante route to a year-round service.

Passengers will be able to fly twice weekly to Spain as part of Ryanair’s winter 2018 schedule.

Cornwall Airport Newquay MD, Al Titterington, said: “Winter sun has been a key priority for us for some time and to secure this route year-round is great news for the continued growth of the airport and for the people of Cornwall.”

To celebrate, Ryanair is releasing seats for sale from just £19.99 (subject to availability) for travel between March and May, which are available for booking until midnight tomorrow (Feb 16).