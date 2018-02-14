New jewel in Gems’ crown

Following an extensive renovation in 2017, a magnificent ten-bedroom historic house with expansive grounds, private beach and mooring in Flushing, near Falmouth, is available to let for the first time this summer.

Boasting uninterrupted sea views across Falmouth bay, Rosilian Hall is being billed as the ultimate place for a celebratory stay or group getaway in Cornwall this summer.

The grand waterfront residence, which comes with its own beach, slipway and mooring, sleeps 20 and is available to let through Truro-based luxury travel specialist, Cornish Gems.

Rosilian Hall is the largest and one of the most prestigious homes to join the Cornish Cribs collection of Cornish Gems’ portfolio of 180 hand-picked luxury holiday homes in Cornwall.

The luxury holiday lettings company, established in 2007, launched Cornish Cribs in 2010 to meet the growing demand for “ultra high-end” holiday homes. The collection now includes 20 homes across Cornwall.

Managing co-director, Julianne Shelton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome this awe-inspiring home for luxury stays in Cornwall this summer – it is the epitome of our established Cornish Cribs collection which showcases homes which not only have the wow-factor but offer everything you’d expect of a first-class luxury holiday.”

Originally built in 1908, the Dutch-Cape style house was lovingly transformed in 2017 into a beautiful family-home with original period features, romantic interiors and unique French antiques. Set within 1.6 acres of established grounds, the hall spreads over four floors and sleeps up to 20 people in ten generous and beautifully appointed double bedrooms, including a master-suite with free-standing bath and adjoining lounge.

Rosilian Hall is available for exclusive hire from June 30-September 8 for week-long stays. Prices start at £10,995.