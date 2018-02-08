Export for Growth has joined forces with Visit Cornwall to create Cornwall’s first International Tourism Week.

According to the tourism body, overseas visits to the UK are forecast to break through the 40 million mark for the first time in 2018, reaching 41.7 million, up 4.4% on 2017, which is expected to see 39.9 million total visits with increasing numbers coming to Cornwall.

International Tourism Week (March 12-16) is aimed at offering support to tourism and leisure businesses wanting to find out how to target online ads to suit international guests and hear all about a bursary scheme offering tourism businesses financial support to drive overseas sales forward.

Kim Conchie from the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, which delivers the ERDF and Government-funded programme, said: “We are really excited to be launching the first Cornwall International Tourism Week, in collaboration with Visit Cornwall.

“Although the workshops and bursary element are restricted to supporting specifically leisure and tourism businesses, we are confident that the initiative will benefit the Duchy as a whole. Whilst a trip to the key cutters or re-soling ones shoes is not at the top of every tourist’s agenda, everyday services are accessed when international visitors come to spend their euros, dollar and yen.”

Events will be held through the week in Falmouth, Penzance and Newquay. For full details, click here.