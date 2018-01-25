A Cornish resort hotel has been recognised as one of the best family hotels in the UK.

The Sands Resort Hotel in Porth was a winner in the ‘Best Family Hotels UK’ category of the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Hotels.

Sands MD, Tom Malcolm said: “This is an exciting day. We are very pleased to have been recognised as one of the best family hotels in the UK.

“We would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all reviewers as well as to our fantastic team here at Sands, which always strives to provide every hotel guest with the best holiday they could possibly have.”