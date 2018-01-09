St Michaels plans moving forward

The Liner development at St Michaels Hotel and Spa opposite Gyllyngvase Beach on the former site of The Falmouth Beach hotel is finally set to sail.

The original Liner scheme was granted full planning consent in December 2014 for 56 apartments, together with a restaurant bar and village shop. The scheme received widespread support, and now a new planning application has been submitted with some small amends to the original Liner plans, reducing the total number of apartments down to 53.

That scheme received unanimous approval from Falmouth Town Council’s Planning Committee this week. Councillor, Steve Eva said: “It’s a great scheme – let hope it will be built. It’s a prestigious building and I fully recommend it.”

St Michaels says it has been looking at ways to ensure the highest quality development is built, accommodate resident concerns and move the frontage back on the east, as well as conclude a partnership with developer, which has now been revealed to be the Acorn Property Group.

“I am now delighted to announce that Acorn Property Group is our chosen developer for this project and we have mutually decided that The Liner is the scheme which will be developed,” commented St Michael’s proprietor, Nigel Carpenter.

“We are very excited about developing this iconic building with such a prestigious and experienced Cornish developer at one of the very best sites in Cornwall.

“It is wonderful that this beachfront site will finally be developed,” continued Carpenter. “The Liner will be an iconic and visionary building which will add a new level of quality to the seafront.”

Nicola Markham, regional MD of Acorn’s Cornwall office, Acorn Blue, added: “We are thrilled to be working on this magnificent scheme. I am also pleased to say we have redesigned the scheme slightly to ensure every one of the apartments will enjoy uninterrupted, south facing sea views over Gyllyngvase Beach and will feature floor to ceiling glass windows and generous balconies.

“We are now seeking approval for some modest changes in an amendment to the original application and are hoping to gear up to start works as soon as possible.”

Work is expected to start on site on the new apartments in the late summer with construction anticipated to take 18-24 months.