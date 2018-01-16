Headland celebrates its staff

Staff from The Headland hotel in Newquay were treated to an evening of fine dining and celebrations during their annual awards ceremony earlier this month.

Held at the Eden Project, around 120 employees were in attendance with MD, Darryl Reburn, taking the lead on the presentations.

“We’re very lucky to have such a fantastic team that always go the extra mile to deliver exceptional hospitality and service to all our guests,” he said.

“Every member of staff has an essential part to play in the continued success of the hotel and our yearly awards allow us to truly thank them for all their hard work.”

The Guest Superstar of the Year award – which is judged by the feedback received from guests – went to head waiter in the Samphire restaurant, Chaker Hidri.

The Unsung Hero of the Year category was won by Troy Martin; Employee of the Year went to Jamie Edwards, while Iris Ambuhl was awarded Team Leader of the Year. The Manager of the Year was Joshua Bates.

Finally, a surprise award was revealed, recognising 2017 as the ‘year of the housekeeping team’, led by Morwenna Yeo, for keeping the bedrooms, bathrooms, lounges and kitchens throughout the hotel and self-catering cottages “immaculate”.