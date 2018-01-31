Gwel an Mor joins Dutch group

Gwel an Mor has revealed a raft of business developments as it targets significant new growth.

From February 5, the Portreath-based holiday resort will become part of the Landal GreenParks family, rebranding as Landal Gwel an Mor.

Established in the Netherlands in 1954, Landal GreenParks operates 86 holiday parks in nine countries across Europe.

More recently it expanded into the UK, with Gwel an Mor becoming the third Landal park in the country, alongside Landal Darwin Forest in the Peak District and Landal Kielder Waterside in Northumberland.

In addition to this, in a newly-created role, Matt Way has been appointed to join the senior management team as resort’s director.

With 30 years’ experience in the holiday park business, Way’s knowledge spans both the Cornish and European holiday sectors and was most recently general manager at Hendra Holiday Park.

Gwel and Mor is also actively searching for further opportunities in the holiday sector in the south west with the aim to add a second resort to its portfolio in the near future. Way’s role will be to oversee the running of Gwel an Mor and to manage the development of new sites.

Chief executive, Bill Haslam, said: “It is an extremely exciting time for Gwel an Mor with the growth of the business a testament to our dedicated team’s outstanding work over the last 12 years, building such a well-respected resort.

“Our partnership with Landal GreenParks will help us realise our ambitions to continue growing in welcoming a wider European market of travellers.

“We are seeing more and more overseas guests who have a growing interest in holidays in Cornwall and in particular the high standards our resort has to offer. We are proud to be opening Cornwall up to a further market of three million Landal GreenParks customers each year and thrilled to be joining forces with such a well-respected brand.”